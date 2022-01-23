Lockdown enters second day in J&K

Srinagar: Normal life was affected across Jammu and Kashmir as authorities placed restrictions on the non-essential movement of people in view of upsurge in covid-19 cases, officials said.

Reports said that police vehicles fitted with public address systems announced the restrictions at several places across the Kashmir valley.

Shops and other business establishments in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley remained shut, they said.

Similar reports were received from Jammu district and other parts of the Jammu region.

Amid unabated upsurge in covid-19 cases, government ordered the 64-hours weekly lockdown beginning every Friday at 1400 hours till further orders.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20, 5720 on January 21 and 6568 on January 22.

“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth,” Chairman State Executive Committee and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said in an order, amending the previous order issued last week.

“Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads further, adding, “These directions shall be applicable till further orders.”

The SEC underlined that Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions. GNS

