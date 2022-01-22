Man from Anantnag arrested for online campaign against students: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that one Iftikhar Ahmad Dar from Anantnag was arrested for carrying “scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents.”
In a tweet, police said that a case (FIR No. 23/2022) at police station Anantnag stands registered under relevant sections of law.

