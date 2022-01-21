Srinagar To Jammu Traffic On Highway Tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, shall remain open for only one-way traffic on Friday, officials said here.

“Commuters are advised not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of road from traffic control unit Jammu or Ramban or Srinagar in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department,” a traffic department official here said in a statement .

“However, tomorrow (Friday), subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs (Passenger) / private cars shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu (strictly one way) on Jammu-Srinagar highway,” the official said. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic, he said.

He said cut off for LMVs and private cars from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) is 1000 hours to 1400 hours “subject to change depending on the road position then.” “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings,” he said.

Regarding HMVs and load carriers, he said, they shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund) towards Jammu after the tail of down LMVs crosses NAVYUG Tunnel.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print