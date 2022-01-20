JK Bank branch, pvt office closed in Uri

Uri: Administration in Uri in Baramulla district closed J&K Bank Branch Chandanwari Uri and a private office at Challan Boniyar on Wednesday after eight employees tested positive for covid-19.
Officials said 5 bank employees and 3 employees of a private office (Jamkash vehicle leads office) at Challan Boniyar tested positive.
An official said their Covid samples were taken yesterday through RT-PCR and results came today.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uri Harvinder Singh said that to check the spread of infection J&K Bank branch Chandanwari Uri and Jamkash office Challan Boniyar shall remain closed for two days—20 and 21 January. Meanwhile all the employees of both offices have been directed to go for COVID-19 test. The authorities have also asked for fumigation of both the offices. GNS