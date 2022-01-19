MeT forecasts another feeble wet spell on weekend but no major rains, snow till Jan 31

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast fresh spell of light rains and snow on weekend but ruled out any major wet weather by the end of this month.

“A spell of light rain/snow is likely (60% chance) during January 22-23rd. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected from January 24 onwards till ending January,” an official of the meteorological department said, adding, “There is no forecast of any major snow spell till ending January.”

Today, he said, weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in both regions with possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places.

Meanwhile the meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received traces of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of 2.7°C against last night’s 1.1°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 1.2cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 6.0°C , same as on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had no fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 1.7°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had no rainfall and recorded a low of 1.3°C against 0.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, also had no rain during the time and recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 0.7mm of rainfall during the time while as it recorded a minimum of 1.2°C against 0.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.1°C against previous night’s 9.3°C which is 2.0°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.4°C, Katra 6.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of 1.4°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.4°C against last night’s minus 11.0°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 11.6°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 19.2°C against last night’s minus 16.1°C, official said. (GNS)

