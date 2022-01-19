GOI extends suspension of scheduled Int’l commercial passenger services till Feb 28

Srinagar:The Government of India has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till February 28, 2022.

In a circular issued by Director of Regulations & Information for Director General of Civil Aviation, Neeraj Kumar, reads that this restriction shall not apply to international air-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28″ February, 2022. This restriction shall not apply to international air-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA,” it said.

“However, flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected. Please acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance,” it said—(KNO)

