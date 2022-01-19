LC&MA conducts demolition drive at Saida Kadal Ashai-bagh, Habak, Lashkari Mohalla

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lakes Conservation & Management Authority today carried out a demolition drive in the areas of Ranger-stop Saida Kadal Ashai-bagh, Habak & Lashkari Mohalla Northern foreshore road.
During the demolition drive, 07 illegal constructions/ encroachments/ earth filling were demolished, including one single storey structure, one 2nd storey over shops, two encroachments by way of fruit vendor on footpath and barbed wire, one wooden shed and a polythene covered wooden khokha were removed.
However, during the demolition at Ashai-bagh, Saida Kadal there was great resentment by the locals of the area followed by stone pelting which resulted in the injuries of two officials of the Enforcement Wing of this Authority. But despite stiff resistance the demolition of illegal construction was done successfully.
Also CCTV Cameras have been installed and barricades have been erected in order to curb the transportation of illegal building material.
Meanwhile, all the public residing within the LDA jurisdiction and in lake are hereby once again directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/ encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions/ removal of encroachments.
SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lakes Conservation & Management Authority today carried out a demolition drive in the areas of Ranger-stop Saida Kadal Ashai-bagh, Habak & Lashkari Mohalla Northern foreshore road.