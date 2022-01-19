Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K reviews functioning of dept

SRINAGAR: The Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K, Shafqat Iqbal today reviewed the functioning of the department to assess the progress achieved under the approved schemes, activities and works under Cooperative Societies, Capex Budget 2021-22.

In the meeting, the Registrar emphasized on efficient utilization of funds of approved schemes/activities/works under Capex Budget 2021-22. He further reiterated on coordinating with respective Executing Agencies for timely completion of projects and incurring expenditure during the current financial year.

The stress was also laid on increasing awareness among people regarding various schemes and activities of the Cooperative Department. The Deputy Registrars were directed to expedite registration process of new Cooperative Societies/Cooperatives to meet the targets as given by the Advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan in the previous review meeting of the Department.

The Registrar also stated that in order to ensure online hassle free registration of the Cooperative Societies/Cooperatives, training programmes would be conducted for all Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and other concerned Officials in the Department.

Laying emphasis on elections of the Cooperative Societies, it was informed in the meeting that elections have been conducted in most of the societies and the Additional Registrar was asked to furnish proposals for the remaining Societies enabling them to issue election notifications to conduct the elections for restoring democratic character of these Cooperative Institutions.

The Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K, also took note of grievances of various district offices from Jammu as well as Kashmir division and redressed those grievances. The concerned officers were informed to achieve considerable progress during the month which will be reviewed at the end of the month.

