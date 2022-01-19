DDC Anantnag reviews status of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district

ANANTNAG: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today reviewed the performance and functioning of Jal Shakti departments virtually, here.

At the outset, the meeting reviewed the status of projects being executed and the expenditures made under various schemes and address any hindrances in implementation of the schemes.

The DC outlined that supply of water is one of the basic functions of the government. He said that under progress Jal Jeevan mission aims to provide tap water to all households and as such is one of the most important developmental interventions ever taken up.

Addressing the participants, he emphasized that every effort has to be made to ensure that the goal of tap water to all households must be achieved as per the projected timeline.

S.E Jal Shakti informed the chair that Jal Shakti department Anantnag is executing projects under 5 main schemes viz. CAPEX, JJM, B2V, NABARD and Regular component across two divisions Bijbehara and Qazigund.

He said that a total of 181 works have been approved and 161 works have been taken up for execution. While a total of 30 works have already been completed, most of the works stand allotted and are under execution. He said that some works have not been taken up as the procurement from M&S has been delayed.

He informed the chair that under District CAPEX, 54 projects are presently under execution and Rs 1 crore has already been disbursed. He said that while 6 works have been completed in Bijbehara division, 5 works are nearing completion in Qazigund division.

Under JJM, 73 works have been approved of which 9 works have been completed and others are under execution. He said that various far flung areas that lack supply of tap water are being connected under the scheme and with the successful implementation of the scheme; every house in Anantnag will have a tap water connection.

The SE said that while most of the projects are under execution, a substantial portion is completed and 81 percent of the allotted funds have been utilized.

S.E Jal Shakti informed the chair that a massive IEC campaign is being undertaken in the district regarding JJM. He said that 123 panchayats have been covered and an equal number of awareness campaigns held in the district.

