ADDC reviews decongestion of Bandipora town, installation of CCTV Cameras

BANDIPORA: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss decongestion of Bandipora town besides installation of CCTV Cameras in the town.
The meeting discussed threadbare the traffic management and other measures in the town to chalk out a strategy on the decongestion of Bandipora town.
At the outset, the CEO MC Bandipora gave a brief outline of the issues related to decongestion of the town.
Officers present in the meeting gave their suggestion with regard to the decongestion measures and threadbare discussion was held regarding those suggestions. The meeting also discussed installation of CCTV cameras in the town.
ADDC urged the concerned officers and stakeholders for maximum coordination among themselves to ensure decongestion of all markets of the town so that smooth movement of essential and emergency services including patients and commuters is ensured.
He directed Municipal Council Bandipora and Bandipora Police to submit a comprehensive proposal within three days for measures to be taken to decongest the town
The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police Idrees Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Bandipora, Wali Mohammad, Tehsildar Bandipora Sheikh Tariq and other senior officers of the district.