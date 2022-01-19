DC Bandipora reviews arrangements for R-Day celebrations

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to discuss arrangements for smooth celebration of the Republic Day-2022.

The meeting discussed the preparation for the celebration of Republic Day at block and Panchayat level. It was given out that the national flag shall be hoisted at all blocks and Panchayat Headquarters besides at schools by involving all members of Panchayat Raj Institutions.

The DC directed the officers to ensure all arrangements are put in place well before time to ensure smooth conduct of the programmes.

Threadbare discussions were also held on the arrangements related to the smooth conduct of the function like conduct of cultural programmes, seating, barricading, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, fire services, security, transport, traffic regulations and illumination of government buildings.

In view of Covid-19 threat, the R-Day will be celebrated under strict adherence to SOPs like social distancing norms and wearing of face masks, he directed.

The CMO was directed to ensure proper implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, besides emergency healthcare arrangements during rehearsals and national day function.

The DC stressed upon the departments to maintain close synergy while making the arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Parvaiz Raheem, All BDOs, and Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Officers of Revenue and Rural Development Department besides other senior officers of the district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print