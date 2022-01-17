To enforce lockdown, vehicles seized, fines slapped in Pampore

PAMPORE: The Jammu and Kashmir Police seized many vehicles in Saffron town Pampore on Sunday for violating weekend restriction orders.

Many drivers of private vehicles were fined for roaming without face masks. A fine of Rs fifteen thousand recovered from the violatars.

A Police team led by SDPO Pampore, Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore, Mohammad Younis Khan, appealed people of Pampore to adopt COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

They asked people of the town to avoid crowding.

“Use face masks, maintain social distance and follow government orders,” the police officers told people.

They said that in view of the continuous increase in the number of coronavirus, the administration imposed a weekend lockdown in J&K.

The people shouldn’t roam unnecessarily.

” Today we seized some vehicles and imposed a fine of about Rs. 15000 on dozens of drivers for violating norms and restriction orders,” SDPO Pampore told Kashmir Reader.

A Police public meeting was also held at police station Pampore to mobilise support of common citizens for fight against corona.

The meeting was held following social distancing norms and other COVID protocols.

The meeting was chaired by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad, Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din and SHO Pampore, Mohammad Younis Khan.

The meeting were attended by Imams, respectable citizens, members of Auqaf committee, Trader federation, Transporters and various market associations of the Saffron Town Pampore.

The respectable citizens were asked to play their role in containing the spread of infection. The mosque imams and Auqaf Committee Pampore were asked to raise awareness about COVID during prayers and adopt CAB.

“Similarly, the traders community was instructed to ensure that no crowd gathers around shops and bus stands,” the SDPO told Kashmir Reader.

The citizens extended full support to administration in containing the spread of coronavirus infection.

