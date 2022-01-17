DC Ganderbal visits Sonamarg, takes stock of essential services

Inspects functioning of PHC Sonamarg

GANDERBAL: In order to have a firsthand appraisal about the availability of essential services at Sonamarg tourist destination Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today took whirlwind tour of Sonamarg and Inspected the facilities available there.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by CEO, Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), Tehsildar besides officers of various line departments.

On the occasion the DC took stock of availability of essential services including water and electricity supply, health care facilities, traffic management besides snow clearance from main road and other link roads.

CEO, SDA briefed the DC about the availability of essential services and informed that all facilities are available throughout the Sonamarg including power and water supply.

While inspecting the snow clearance operation, the DC was informed that main road is open for vehicular movement upto Sonamarg.

DC was further informed that snow was cleared as per the laid down plan from Gagangeer to Sonamarg to ensure that road remains open while inner link roads were also cleared in a time bound manner.

The Deputy Commissioner complimented all the departments and the staff stationed there including Beacon and police who are engaged in keeping essential services available during winters in Sonamarg because of which Sonamarg remains open for the first time in the month of January.

Meanwhile, the DC inspected the functioning of PHC Sonamarg and Police station Sonamarg and took stock of facilities available there.

While inspecting the PHC, it was informed that PHC is fully functional with sufficient availability of medical and paramedical staff and essential medicines.

The DC instructed the health authorities to keep a team of doctors along with medical aid stationed at the sledge and snow biking points where tourists visit so that medical help is provided in real time at these points whenever needed.

Keeping in view of a spike in Covid cases and looming threat of Covid 3rd wave, the DC directed the concerned to ensure Covid SOPs are followed strictly besides random Covid sampling is also done.

While enquiring about the winter activities being run in Sonamarg, the CEO informed that Sledge and snow biking activities are continuously going here besides first ever professional Ski course was also run in Sonamarg in last week carried by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in which over 70 students participated.

Interacting with the officers on the occasion, the DC said that the District Administration is committed to promote Sonamarg as one of the best winter destinations in the whole UT and instructed all officers to ensure tourists visiting Sonamarg may not face any inconvenience and every possible support shall be provided to visiting tourists.

Pertinently, earlier, Sonamarg Tourist Destination remained closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches in Gagangeer area and district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure Sonamarg remains open for the rest part of January also.

