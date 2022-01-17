Lt Governor enlists breakthrough steps and initiatives for economic growth and equitable development of J&K

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha highlighted the success stories, and voiced invaluable suggestions and insights received from citizens in the monthly “Awaam ki Awaaz” radio programme aired today on all local & primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and broadcast on DD Kashir.

During the first episode of the programme in 2022, the Lt Governor also enlisted various breakthrough steps and initiatives that the administration has been taking for furthering the economic growth and equitable development of J&K UT, bringing investment and creating a host of new opportunities for the people of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor outlined that positive initiatives in the economic sector are imperative for improving the standard of living of all sections and creating a society free from any discrimination.

He said that the first and historic Real Estate Summit organised with the broader goals of ensuring economic prosperity, employment opportunities and financial strengthening of the local business groups, witnessed investment agreements to the tune of Rs 18,300 crores.

Highlighting the recent investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crores signed between the J&K Government and well-known business groups at the Dubai Expo at the beginning this year, the Lt Governor noted that these initiatives are essential to accelerate the pace of economic and social change, thereby improving the lives of the common man.

He cited the example of growth story of Gurgaon- where a cluster of few villages was transformed into a vibrant industrial ecosystem, today housing offices of 250 of the world’s largest multinational companies bringing in massive investment, opportunities and prosperity for common citizens.

“Not only ideas but belief in development creates revolution in the society. All positive changes that have taken place in the society have been achieved by supporting and not opposing development”, the Lt Governor observed.

During the address, the Lt Governor shared several success stories and the suggestions sent by the citizens from across the UT. He also congratulated the Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 awardees – Sh Raj Rahi, Sh Khalid Hussain, and Sh Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari, from the region.

The Lt Governor made special mention of success stories of young innovator, Tauseef Ali Malik who has converted the traditional bukhari into a portable room heater and has been awarded the National Innovation Foundation Award; and Masrat Farooq, a 27-year-old girl who is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Srinagar.

“By successful cultivation of Saffron, Vishal Chandra Sharma of Kotedhara panchayat of Rajouri has scripted history by bringing in new areas on the Saffron map of J&K”, he noted.

The Lt Governor noted that promises made in the last episode have been fulfilled. A proposal has been sanctioned for the appointment of J&K’s sportspersons at gazetted and non-gazetted posts. Now, players from UT who win International Awards in 44 sports disciplines will get government jobs. Out of turn promotion will also be given to such players for winning medals in Olympics, Commonwealth, and Asian Games, he added.

Referring to the suggestion of Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad from Srinagar, who shared a detailed roadmap for the promotion of Cottage Industry, the Lt Governor said that our weavers, craftsmen weave the fabric of the prosperity of the society and keep the traditions, customs alive with full dedication. He also enlisted a host of focused steps taken for the welfare of artisans and revival of their craft.

Responding to the letter of Prof. Geer Mohammad Ishaq in which he stressed the importance of inculcating and promoting the culture of innovation amongst the youth, the Lt Governor said that through Innovation and Incubation Centre at Jammu University, Research and Innovation Centre at Kashmir University, started last year, the administration is constantly trying to provide the right platforms to the youth.

On the suggestion of Gourav Sharma regarding strengthening the working model of the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Lt Governor observed that the suggestion is in line with the government’s commitment to 3R- Respond, Rescue and Rehabilitate the animals in distress.

The Lt Governor also shared the suggestions of Abrar Kazmi from Baramulla, Fayaz Ahmad Baba from Kulgam, Mohamad Lateef from Baramulla, Randhir Kumar, Rajeshwar Jamwal from Jammu, Mir Adil Farooq of Srinagar; on the introduction of app-based taxi service in Jammu & Srinagar, rationalization of the school education landscape, starting a YouTube channel of the Education Department, online process of attestation for obtaining the Life Certificates, incorporating technology for traffic management and implementing a housing policy in the semi-urban areas, respectively.

Commending the efforts of employees, especially the field staff of the Power Department, the Lt Governor said that despite heavy snowfall on the 8th of January, KPDCL repaired 500 feeders of 11KVs in just 7-8 hours, adding that, efforts are being made on a war footing to ensure better provision of electricity than the preceding years.

Concluding his address, the Lt Governor underlined that people have an important role in stopping Corona. He urged everyone to follow Covid protocol properly amidst the increased risk of omicron variant.

He also extended his greetings in advance to the citizens regarding the upcoming 73rd Republic Day of the country.

“It is our responsibility that each and every step is beneficial for the society and the nation. Together we have to keep both the diversity and unity of the nation intact. With this determination, I wish you all the very best”, the Lt Governor said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print