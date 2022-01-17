Private School sealed for violation of CAB in Lethpora Pampore

PAMPORE: Tehsil administration Pampore sealed a private school for conducting offline classes at Lethpora area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Acting on tip-off, the Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, raided a private school namely, Firdousia English Medium, at Lethpora area of Pampore Tehsil and found the school authorities conducting offline classes for 270 students.
Several teachers were found teaching students in congested rooms during afternoon violating Covid Protocols, officials told Kashmir Reader.
The school was sealed by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din on the spot for violating restriction orders.
Government ordered all educational institutions and coaching centres to adopt online mode of education while the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were authorised to review the functioning of winter camps and tutorials in government schools in their respective districts.
The authorities had instructed heads of institutions to ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.
Today we found a school, Firdousia English Medium School at Lethpora, in violation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
Around 270 students were present in the school.
They were served couple of warnings in past but they pay no heed to them,” Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader.
He appealed for adoption of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
“Violation of norms will warrant action as per law,” he said, adding that an FIR will be registered against the management of the School on directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary.
