Highest single-day tally: 3499 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: The daily tally continued to mount with 3499 new positive cases and six deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the official bulletin, it said 2289 cases of the infection were recorded in Kashmir division and 1210 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases to 359373. Of the six deaths, three were reported from Jammu and 3 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 470more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 308 from Jammu Division and162 from Kashmir Division, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 614 cases, Baramulla reported 463 cases, Budgam reported 404 cases, Pulwama reported 94 cases, Kupwara reported 157 cases, Anantnag reported 230 cases, Bandipora reported 106 cases, Ganderbal reported 27 cases, Kulgam reported 127 cases while as Shopian reported 07 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 556 cases, Reasi reported 89 cases for today, Udhampur reported 126 cases, Rajouri reported 39 cases, Doda reported 20 cases, Kathua reported 163 cases, Samba reported 112 cases, Poonch reported 67 case, Kishtwar reported 20 cases while as Ramban reported 18 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 337 (7.02%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 33,419doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,98,57,038.

