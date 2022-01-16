Webinar on ‘Swami Vivekananda – an inspiration for the youth’ held at GDC Pampore

PAMPORE: Under the aegis of IQAC, the department of education conducted a one-day webinar on ‘Swami Vivekananda – an inspiration for the youth of 21st century’ to celebrate the ‘National Youth Day’ on Thursday. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned Indian educationist and philosopher – Swami Vivekananda. The resource person for the webinar was Prof Shah Lateef – HOD, Department of Education, while Dr Shabir Hussain Lone, HOD Department of Chemistry moderated it. More than 50 students, and faculty of the college attended the webinar.

The event started with a welcome address by the patron of the webinar – Dr Seema Naz, Principal GDC Pampore. In her address, she outlined the contours of the webinar – the relevance and need of the philosophical ideals of Swami Vivekananda. She drew attention to his philosophical ideal of education as an instrument of humanising that is of immense importance in the challenge to counter the dehumanising tendency of modernity.

This was followed by an extension lecture on the theme by the resource person. Prof Lateef started by stressing on the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, with special reference to its insistence on self-introspection to build character. He proceeded then to examine Vivekananda’s blending of eastern metaphysics with western analytical rigour, and outlined the major milestones of his career including the legendary lecture at World Religious Meet held in 1893. The lecture also deliberated on Vivekananda’s insistence on the greatness of man, and manifestation of God in man as a prelude to his untiring belief in universalism and inclusivity. The lecture concluded by emphasising the relevance of this paradigm of inclusivity as a cure to a world riddled by divisiveness. A question-and-answer session followed in which the audience presented its questions, and comments on the lecture. The webinar concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Dr Shabir Hussain Lone.