Dir Agriculture Kashmir visits Ganderbal district

“Proposes site for zero budget natural farming schools at Ganderbal, Srinagar”

Srinagar: Amid global agriculture scenario, changing economic dimensions zero budget natural farming has a great scope and is inevitably needed to cope with the economic and environmental challenges. This is the only way of cultivation which is economically viable and ecologically sustainable. The climate change and economic slowdown is a global phenomenon (because of different inter related reasons), under such circumstances the agriculture sector has a lead role to play for a sustainable economic eco system.

All these thoughts were expressed by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal during his visit to different areas of Ganderbal District. While talking to the farming community Director Agriculture said that we have to focus on the ideas of minimum expenditures on cultivation procedures. He said that Department is vigorously working on an ambitious plan for the promotion and development of zero budget natural farming. He added that by promoting this concept we could make a big leap in the financial security of our farming community.

Director Agriculture proposed the site for establishment of zero budget natural farming schools at Ganderbal, Srinagar in order to generate a trained (in zero budget natural farming) human resource. He asked the concerned officers to increase the efforts for the promotion of zero budget natural farming among the farmers. He said amid Covid-19 pandemic scenario with the help of technology tools like social media, awareness among the farmers could be generated more effectively.

Director Agriculture visited Soil Testing Lab Ganderbal and asked the concerned officers/technical experts to ensure that every farmers land gets soil tested and every farmer gets scientific recommendations based soil health card for his land so that he could ensure the judicious use of fertilizers and pesticides.

Director Agriculture also visited different areas of district Ganderbal recently brought under the National Mission on Edible Oils for the promotion of Oilseed cultivation in Kashmir Division.

Director Agriculture Kashmir was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Mohammad Younis Chowdhary and other senior officers of the district.

