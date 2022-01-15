Highest daily Covid caseload: 2,456 fresh cases, 5 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: The highest ever daily Covid cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir with 2,456 new positive cases and five deaths on Friday.

An official bulletin said that 1522 fresh cases of Covid were recorded in Kashmir while 934 cases were detected in Jammu division. Today’s tally took the total caseload to 352623. It said that three deaths were reported in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

Moreover, 380 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were from various hospitals including 211 from Jammu Division and169 from Kashmir Division, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 464 cases, Baramulla reported 457 cases, Budgam reported 139 cases, Pulwama reported 22 cases, Kupwara reported 104 cases, Anantnag reported 101 cases, Bandipora reported 95cases, Ganderbal reported 12 cases, Kulgam reported 120 cases while as Shopian reported 08 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 588cases, Reasi reported 90 cases for today, Udhampur reported 55 cases, Rajouri reported 29cases, Doda reported 18cases, Kathua reported 52 cases, Samba reported 16 cases, Poonch reported 49 case, Kishtwar reported 33 cases while as Ramban reported 04 fresh cases for today.

The bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 260 (5.4%) are occupied.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print