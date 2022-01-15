Ladakh sees 124 fresh cases

Leh: Ladakh reported 124 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active number of cases to 598, while the total tally in the union territory has gone up to 22,773, officials said on Friday.

Twenty-eight patients were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,153, they said.

Of the 124 fresh cases, 104 were reported from Leh district and 20 from Kargil, they said.

The union territory has recorded 222 COVID-related deaths — 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. No fresh death was reported, the officials said.

A total of 1,080 samples in Ladakh tested negative, they said.

