Abdullah asks admin to ramp up efforts to tackle third wave

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday asked the administration to ratchet up a multi-fold strategy to tackle the imminent third wave of Covid.

In a statement Dr Farooq said, “I hope the incumbent administration is ready to tackle the imminent third wave because they have learnt their lessons from the first and second Covid wave, which had battered Jammu and Kashmir. I hope the imminent third Wave is not treated casually.”

Vaccination, Dr Farooq said, is the only bulwark against the third wave. “There are other measures that the JK administration must immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation of booster doses, which should be made to protect especially those who have comorbidities, who are immunocompromised and healthcare workers. Health infrastructure and oxygen production are other areas that should be given extra attention. Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease,” he added.

Party MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone have also impressed upon the LG administration to rise to the exigencies in wake of the imminent third wave of the Covid.

