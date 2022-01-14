Khwaja Bazaar: Grenade inside Cooker diffused by BDS, traffic restored

Srinagar: Bomb disposal squad diffused a grenade which was inside a cooker after it was found in a suspicious bag at Khwaja Bazaar Chowk area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

 

A top Police officer said that a grenade was found inside cooker as after it was blasted by BDS, a Grenade liver was found.

 

The officer further said that the traffic which was suspended earlier has been restored.

 

Earlier, a suspicious bag containing a pressure cooker with some wires visible outside the bag has been found in Khwaja Bazaar Chowk.(GNS)

