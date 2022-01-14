Covid-19 Upsurge: SKIMS Bemina ‘Puts On Hold’ OPD Services, Elective Surgeries

Srinagar: Amid upsurge in covid-19 cases, SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina here on Friday “put on hold” OPD services and elective surgeries in the larger public interest till further orders.

“Pursuant to the directions issued by the government (Ref Divisional Commissioner Kashmir under endorsement no. DDRK/Covid/2021-22/8854-8600 dated 13-01-2022), the SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina has been designated as dedicated covid-19 hospital in this hospital,” Principal SKIMS Medical College said in an order, adding, “Accordingly, all the OPD services/ elective surgeries in the hospital are hereby being temporarily put on hold in the larger public interest till further orders.” (GNS)

