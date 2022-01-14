Suspicious bag found at Khawjabazar, Nowhatta, Sgr; BDS on Job

Srinagar: A suspicious bag with pressure cooker fitted with wires was detected at Khawjabazar area of Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday after which Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot.

Officials said that panic gripped the Khawjabazar, Nowhatta area of City after a supicious bag with pressure cooker fitted with wires was detected.

A top police offical said that a suspicious bag containing pressure cooker with some wires coming out from the bag is lying at Khwaja Bazar Chowk. Pertinently routine deployment in view of Friday is a practice. BDS informed. Checking whether it’s IED or not,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print