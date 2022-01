Rajouri: Two army personnel are feared dead in an accidental fire that took place at Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector.

Officials said that an incident had taken place at LoC in Hanjanwali area of Rajouri sector in which two army personnel received injuries and succumbed later.

Officials said that the police team has rushed to the spot for investigation and preliminary examination indicates that it was an incident of accidental nature—(KNO)

*More details awaited*

