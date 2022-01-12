2 Budgam villages declared containment zones

BUDGAM: District authorities in Budgam have declared two villages and one mohallah as Covid containment zones, where restrictions on public movement have been imposed for a period of ten days.
Zubair Ahmad, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam, told Kashmir reader that the two villages and one mollah have been declared as containment zones due to the rise of positive cases in these areas.
“Ompora village in Budgam district, Meerpora village in Beerwah tehsil, and Asthan Mollah in BK Pora tehsil have been declared as containment zones for precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19,” Ahmad said.
He added that it is for the safety of people that the restrictions have been imposed.