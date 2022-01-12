Highest daily Covid jump, J&K sees 1148 Covid cases and 2 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw the highest surge in Covid infections on Tuesday with 1148 cases and two Covid deaths.
An official bulletin said that 640 cases of Covid were detected in Jammu and 508 in Kashmir division. This is the highest daily Covid tally so far since the second wave in the summer last year.
Moreover, 360 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 245 from Jammu Division and 115 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 256 cases, Baramulla reported 94 cases, Budgam reported 59 cases, Pulwama reported 12 cases, Kupwara reported 30 cases, Anantnag reported 18 cases, Bandipora reported 19 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Kulgam reported 13 cases while as Shopian reported 02 fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 301 cases, Reasi reported 71 cases for today, Udhampur reported 77cases, Rajouri reported 29cases, Doda reported 10 cases, Kathua reported 64 cases, Samba reported 26 cases, Poonch reported 45 case, Kishtwar reported 04 cases while as Ramban reported 13 fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 90,634doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,94,97,848.