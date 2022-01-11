Two J&K Bank branches closed for public dealing after 15 employees test positive for Covid:19

Bandipora: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday closed two Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches for public dealing after 15 employees of these branches tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Officials said that two J&K Bank branches including TP and Main branch in main market of the district were closed for public dealing after 15 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

“While contact tracing is on, some employees have been asked to undergo quarantine,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the district reached 10,223 on Tuesday with 63 active cases—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print