Two J&K Bank branches closed for public dealing after 15 employees test positive for Covid:19

By on No Comment

 

Bandipora: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday closed two Jammu and Kashmir Bank branches for public dealing after 15 employees of these branches tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

 

Officials said that two J&K Bank branches including TP and Main branch in main market of the district were closed for public dealing after 15 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

 

“While contact tracing is on, some employees have been asked to undergo quarantine,” an official said.

 

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the district reached 10,223 on Tuesday with 63 active cases—(KNO)

Two J&K Bank branches closed for public dealing after 15 employees test positive for Covid:19 added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.