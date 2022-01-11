Rise in Covid-19 cases: SKIMS cancels winter vacations for faculty members

Srinagar:The authorities at tertiary care hospital, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Tuesday ordered cancellation of winter vacations for faculty members.

The faculty members have been asked to resume their duties without any delay.

“In view of the upsurge of COVID-19/Omicron cases, the Winter Vacation- 2022 of faculty members of SKIMS Soura, Srinagar is hereby cancelled. All the faculty members shall resume their duties immediately, without any delay,” reads the order issued by Director SKIMS Dr Parvaiz A Koul—(KNO)

