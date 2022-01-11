First Omicron case detected in Kashmir as Uri Woman test postive

Uri: First case of Omicron was confirmed in Kashmir Valley as one pregnant women from Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested postive for the variant on Tuesday, official sources said.

A health official said that the pragnant lady is from Dhanisayden Uri and her sample was taken on 20 December 2021 at SDH Uri for for Omicron. Officials said she was already Covid postive patient.

Deputy commissioner Baramulla confirmed that woman’s test returned postive for the Omicron and said that she is stable.

Officials said that a team of doctors has been rushed to the woman’s home and samples f her family members and neighbors will be done. (GNS)

