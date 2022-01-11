KPC calls for release of journalist Sajad Gul, urges authorities to drop charges against him

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Monday called for immediate release of a budding journalist Sajad Gul and urged the authorities to drop all cases against him to allow him pursue his media education and career in journalism.

In a statement, the KPC said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of Gul, who apart from contributing news reports from his area for an online portal, is presently pursuing Masters in Convergent Journalism from Central University of Kashmir.

The Club has urged the authorities to immediately drop the alleged charges against Gul for his journalistic work, adding that the FIR against him is purely aimed at criminalising the reportage and journalistic work in Kashmir.

Gul was picked up from home in Shahgund village in North Kashmir on Wednesday last, with Police in its statement on January 8, 2022 admitting that he is in their custody. Police in its statement further alleged that Gul had posted an “objectionable” video on his social media handle.

While expressing its concern over continuous harassment and threats of legal action against journalists in Kashmir by the police authorities, the Club in its statement said that the threats, summons and arrests of the media persons have effectively restrained independent and investigative reporting from the region.

Demanding an immediate release and dropping of charges against the journalist, the club urged the authorities to create a conducive environment for journalists operating in Kashmir, free from threats, summons and arrests.

