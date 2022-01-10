Srinagar To Jammu Traffic On Highway Tomorrow: Officials

Banihal/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir with the outside world, reopened for fresh traffic on Monday after remaining closed for the past three days owing to heavy snowfall and landslides at several places in Ramban district, officials said.

“Tomorrow, subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs passengers shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu (only one way) in view of narrow and slippery conditions of road at many places on Jammu-Srinagar highway,” traffic police said in a statement. It said that traffic shall be allowed from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) at 0900 hours upto 1300 hours. “No Bus will be allowed,” it said, adding, “ TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.”

Earlier, officials said traffic from both the Jammu and Srinagar was allowed after the arterial road was cleared landslides at Panthiyal and Maroog by road clearance agencies.

The thoroughfare was closed for traffic on Friday afternoon, shortly after it was opened after two-day closure following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides between Chanderkote and Ramsu.

The officials said the traffic was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar early Monday morning. Traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu got green signal only after 11 am, they said.

During the day, traffic was temporarily halted at Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani Udhampur in view of the fresh landslides which were cleared by road clearance agencies, paving way for resumption of travel, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders.

Traffic movement on kishtwar-sinthan road also has been halted on Kishtwar-Sinthan road in view of snow accumulation, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print