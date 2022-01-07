DIC Jammu clears 14 cases at 7th Single Window Committee Meeting

JAMMU: The 7th Single Window Committee Meeting was today held to clear the projects for expansion of units, additional lines, change of line of activities etc bases in Jammu District.
General Manager, District Industries Centre, Jammu Subah Mehta chaired the meeting attended by the representatives of other related departments.
While welcoming the participants, the convener of the meeting Malvika Sharma, Project Manager presented the agenda for the 7th Single Window Meeting and thereby threadbare discussion was held on the proposals of 14 units.
After discussion, the committee approved all the 14 cases for the different subjects. The cases approved in the meeting are viz. M/s Classic Packers; M/s Hi Tech Printers; M/s BSAS Industries; M/s Kalsee Precisions Machines; M/s Modern Propack Pvt. Ltd., M/s Kashmir Chemicals; M/s Alcop Industries; M/s HBR Industries; M/s Creative paper Products; M/s QE Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; M/s Fair Deal Associates; M/s Kalsee Batteries; M/s Udaan Printers and M/s Chenab Bottling Industries.
The other members present in the meeting were Pawan Sethi from SIDCO, Angrez Sharma and Pardeep Kumar from SICOP; Nitin Mahajan and Rohan Slathia from PDD, Naveed Chowdhary and Chandan Kotwal from Pollution Control Board.
