DARS, SKUAST-K holds Awareness-cum-Training Programme on AICRP Pulses at KVK, Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: A day long training programme under FLD, All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP). Pulses was organized by Dryland Agriculture Research Station (DARS), Rangreth in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ganderbal for progressive Pulse farmers of the district Ganderbal.
Professor Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, SKUAST-Kashmir, was the Chief Guest on the occasion, emphasized in his speech to undertake skill trainings on the same topic so that farmers can be fully trained in this field. He inspired the farmers to undertake the entrepreneurship in the pulse sector and make the Kashmir valley self-sufficient in this industry, as there is need to include pulse in our routine diet. During the occasion three publications were released and pulse seed were distributed among the participating farmers.
Professor Sher Ahmad Dar, Head DARS, Rangreth and Dr. Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Head, KVK Ganderbal briefed the audience about the programme and the importance of including pulses in our daily diet.
Dr. Ajaz A. Lone, Senior Scientist, Dr. Latief Ahmad, Junior Scientist& Dr. Seerat Nissa, Junior Scientistfrom DARS, Rangreth delivered lectures on the importance of pulses through PPT presentation.
Later a kit of three kg pulses bag was supplied to farmers free of cost for propagation in their fields. Farmers expressed happiness for conducting such farmer-scientist meet and awareness programme and desired to conduct such informative programmes in future.