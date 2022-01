Airtel Payments Bank, Park+ collaborate to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions

Srinagar: Adding to its growing range of digital payments and financial services solutions, Airtel Payments Bank, one of the leading FASTag issuers in India, today announced collaboration with Park+ to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions to marquee commercial and residential properties across the country. Park+ is the market leader in automating parking spaces through FASTag and the majority of parking FASTag transactions in India are currently being processed through Park+ systems.

The collaboration aims to leverage the deep distribution reach and digital payments stack of Airtel Payments Bank to digitize the Parking ecosystem using FASTag associated with the vehicle. Park+ will offer its entire suite of FASTag services including issuance, acquiring, recharge, and technology support to Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is among the top five issuers of FASTag in the country. The bank’s digital-first approach has helped it become a leading player in the FASTag segment. Customers can easily purchase a FASTag in a matter of a few clicks from the banking section of the Airtel Thanks App.

Park+ access control systems are installed at 1500+ societies, 30+ malls, and 150+ corporate parks across the country. Being the largest parking aggregator in the country, Park+ is capitalizing on this asset to help deploy more than 10,000 EV chargers at these locations.

Airtel FASTag customers will have access to innovative analytics-based solutions offered by Park+. This includes solutions like toll predictor, timely low balance alerts, and automatic recharge top-ups.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank, said “We are delighted to partner with Park+ to offer innovative Fastag based parking solutions to our customers. With a higher number of people preferring private vehicles to travel these days, these solutions will enable customers to save time and smoothen their travel experience.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said: “We look forward to developing the FASTag ecosystem further, and partnering with Airtel Payments Bank is a positive step in that direction. FASTag has the ability to be the default wallet for the car owner. We want to work with our partners to bring back delight to car ownership through our solutions around FASTag, parking digitisation and more.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are glad to witness the gaining momentum of NETC FASTag enabled contactless car parking all across the country. Initiatives like these will only add more value to the strategic expansion of NETC FASTag. We believe the customers of Airtel Payments Bank will get a hassle-free car parking payment experience through Park+ which otherwise is a time-consuming affair. Car parking via NETC FASTAg, will not only help car-owners to save time in tendering the parking fee, but also empower them to travel safe and cashless.”

