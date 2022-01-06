KU postpones all exams scheduled on January 6, 7

Srinagar: Kashmir University on Wednesday postponed all examinations scheduled on January 6 and 7 in view of the ongoing snow forecast.
It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional/B.Ed (External POT) exams of Kashmir University scheduled on January 6 and 7 are hereby postponed.
Fresh dates for postponed papers will be notified separately, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Controller of Examinations said in a statement.
Srinagar: Kashmir University on Wednesday postponed all examinations scheduled on January 6 and 7 in view of the ongoing snow forecast.