Snowfall intensifies in Kashmir, grounding flights, postponing exams

Better weather today, but Saturday could be bad: MeT

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall in hilly areas and moderate snowfall along with rain in plain areas was witnessed in Kashmir on Wednesday, the third consecutive day of inclement weather conditions, which brought down the day temperature and disrupted both air and road traffic.

In charge of the Meteorological Department office in Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that hilly areas received heavy snowfall while plain areas received moderate snowfall and rain.

“This pattern is expected to remain for the night, but from Thursday there is likely to be less precipitation during the day,” Ahmad said.

“From Thursday evening till Sunday, the weather will remain affected, however. Saturday has high chances of snowfall,” he said, adding that temperature is also going to decrease because of continuous rain and snowfall.

The highest snowfall was recorded at Gulmarg with 2.5 feet of snow, while Pagalgam received 2 feet of snowfall. The plains received up to six inches, Ahmad informed.

The snowfall in the upper reaches has made roads slippery, making it difficult for travel, reports said.

While there was heavy snowfall, flights at Srinagar airport remained suspended. Out of 42 scheduled flights, 37 could not fly due to poor visibility, Kuldeep Singh, Director of Srinagar Airport, told Kashmir Reader.

Due to cancellation of flights, scores of people had to face inconvenience at the airport. They had to wait until they were asked to go back to their homes when the cancellation was announced.

Singh said there are chances that Thursday will have better weather conditions that will allow aircraft to fly.

The Traffic Department has asked people to contact the control rooms before travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. An accident also occurred at Ramban in which a civilian died and another was injured. The injured was flown to SKIMS for specialised treatment. Other major roads like Mughal Road and Zoji La Pass remained closed due to accumulation of snow.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print