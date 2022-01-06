Srinagar resident dies in highway mishap

Srinagar: One person was killed while another was injured after a car was hit by a big stone at Jaswal Bridge on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday.
As per an official, a car (JK01AB 4050) was hit by a boulder near Jaswal Bridge at around 12:45 pm on the highway. .
He said that one person died on the spot while the second person was shifted to the hospital in Ramban for treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir, 29, a resident of Srinagar’s Bemina.
Separately, at least five BSF personnel were injured when their bus skidded off the road and turned turtle near Chingus on Jammu-Poonch highway, the officials said, adding the condition of one of the injured soldiers was stated to be serious .
Srinagar: One person was killed while another was injured after a car was hit by a big stone at Jaswal Bridge on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday.