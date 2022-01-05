Ecological Club of NIT Srinagar organises poetry recitation competition

‘Climate change can be resolved by switching to renewable energy generations: Prof. Sehgal

Srinagar: The Ecological Club (EcoCult.) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Tuesday organized a virtual poetry competition titled ‘Poetry Slam’, in which various issues related to the environment were discussed and highlighted by the participants

The theme of the event was “Environmental issues faced in the modern era” highlighting global warming, which is the greatest environmental threat that people have ever faced.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the only way to preserve the environment and its beauty is by reducing consumption, reusing materialistic goods, and recycling our unwanted goods.

“Climate change can be solved by switching to renewable energy generation, promoting the development of eco-friendly things, and upgrading infrastructure,” he said.

Prof Sehgal also appreciated the organizers for conducting such events. Such initiatives are aimed to provide a stress-free atmosphere on the campus, he said.

Prof. Sehgal also shared some of his life experiences and narrated his deep interest in poetry.

In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organizers of the daylong event. He said the primary aim event was to aware students about prevailing environmental challenges and their possible solutions.

On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, who is the Chairman of EcoCult, the Ecological Club of the National Institute of Technology. He appreciated the students and stated that such events will be conducted in the future also.

The participants were adjudged by noted writer, star-Gazer, and poet Ms. Shilpa, who was the Chief Guest of the event. She also shared her journey and how she became a writer.

Ms. Shilpa also mentioned about her debut book “Love, Feel, Pain, Heel”. She said that a poem or any kind of write-up will always help the person to feed his/her soul.

From several entries for the competition, the top 5 poems were selected for the event. Qazi Adnan bagged the first position and won the competition. While Kamran Elyas became the first runner-up, and Nadeem Hamid became the second runner-up.

The event was hosted by Reet Patel and Gopika Mahajan and was coordinated by Ishika Gupta and Naqshab Agnihotri, and the committee members of EcoCult.

On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) MA Rather congratulated the winners and all the participants. He said Eco Cult. has been conducting such events and for the past several years. We will continue holding such events in the future also, he said.

In the conclusion, a vote of thanks was delivered by Reet Patel and Gopika Mahajan. They also expressed their gratitude to Director NIT for his support and encouragement for conducting such events in the institution.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print