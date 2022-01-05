AAAM Degree College-Regional Centre IGNOU Srinagar organise Awareness/ Interaction programme

SRINAGAR: Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial (AAAM) Degree College today organised awareness cum interaction programme in collaboration with IGNOU, Regional Centre Srinagar.
During the programme Principal of the college, Prof (Dr) Manzoor Ahmad Lone deliberated upon the role of IGNOU in imparting the education at the door-steps of every citizen.
Prof (Dr) Lone emphasized upon the responsibilities as stake-holders of the University in promoting the knowledge economy. He appreciated the overall role of IGNOU Regional Director for the betterment of student’s sport services and expansion of his efforts to deliver the rights, duties and responsibilities with full honesty, dedication and sincerity.
The Regional Director, Dr Kamlesh Meena made detailed deliberations on how IGNOU is playing a dominant role in an educationally inclusive society. He quoted “Education cuts the barriers, obstacles, hindrances of human society to empower the human society to be civilized and cultured”.
Dr Meena assured the Principal that all support and cooperation will be provided to proposed coordinator (Prof. M Y Baba) for the smooth functioning of the LSC.
The Regional Director expressed confidence that this proposed LSC would cater the aspirations of higher education seekers especially the socially excluded class of the society and will shape their dreams for availing higher education.
Dr Meena concluded his address by interacting with students, faculty members and academic counselors.
