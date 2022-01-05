DM Shopian reviews Tehsil wise vaccination status; directs to expedite vaccination drive

SHOPIAN: The District Magistrate (DM) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with Tehsildar, Shopian today visited various government as well as private educational institutions at Vehil, Ramnagri, Kanjiuller and other areas to take stock of ongoing vaccination process of 15 to 17 years age group. The DM undertook the visit to oversee the progress and ensure achievement of the cent percent target within the shortest possible time to avoid the spread of Covid-19 virus.

He stressed the concerned Officers of Education department to motivate the students for getting themselves vaccinated at an earliest and also emphasized for speeding up the vaccination process to save precious lives.

The DM directed Tehsildars for mobilizing all available resources by engaging VLWs, AWWs, ASHAS and other concerned in making the vaccination process of 15 to 17 years age group a great success and stressed them for completing the required target immediately by making house to house surveys.

Later, while chairing a meeting of officials of Health and Revenue departments to review the status of vaccination in the district, threadbare discussion was held on measures taken into account to expedite the vaccination above 15 in all the areas of the district.

The DM directed the Tehsildars to mobilize the teams targeting the areas having low percentage in comparison to the other areas of the district in terms of vaccination above 15.

Further, the DM directed the concerned to mobilize all their resources to expedite the percentage of vaccination which is at present very low, as the progress is being monitored by the higher authorities on a daily basis.

DM asked for achieving the requisite target of vaccination of the age group of 15 to 17 years immediately without wasting time and warned that any kind of laxity will not be tolerated in this behalf.

He directed health functionaries to ensure the availability of vaccines at each designated location and start of inoculation at 9 am positively every day.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate, Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani, SDM, Zainapora, Dy. CMO Shopian, All Tehsildars and BMOs, DIO, and other concerned were also present.

