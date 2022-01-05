DIC Budgam holds an awareness programme on drug de-addiction

Covid-19 awareness also held amidst rising positive cases

BUDGAM: The District Information Centre (DIC), Budgam today organized a daylong programme on drug de-addiction and drug abuse menace in society at Boys Higher Secondary School, Wathora in Budgam.

On the occasion, cultural performances were also presented by various renowned artists, enthralling the audiences with their scintillating performances.

Principal BHSS, Dr. Mohammad Maqbool, who was chief guest on the occasion urged youth to involve themselves in co–curricular activities and stay away from all means of drug abuse.

He deliberated upon the importance of holding such awareness programmes as must to create awareness on harmful effects of drug addiction on society in general and on the individual involved in drug abuse in particular.

Dr Maqbool said that these programmes should be conducted in every nook and corner so that youth are sensitized about the hazardous effects of drug abuse and those who are already involved in it are persuaded and motivated to shun away from the wrong path.

He called upon parents to play their role and keep check on their children and counsel them regularly to stay away from drug use.

The programme was attended by staff members and scores of students and local youth.

On the occasion, an Awareness program on Covid-19 was also held. The artists spread the message related to Covid Appropriate Behavior through the cultural performances.

The artists sung Dos and Don’ts related to Covid-19 in rhythmic form in the lyrics of the song which was well appreciated and hailed by the participants.

