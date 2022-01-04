Kulgam gunfight: Two militants killed, search on

Kulgam: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants at Okay village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, an official said.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militant have been killed while as seach operation is on in the area.

He added that militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they refused to do so and fired upon forces, which was retaliated, resulted in killing of two militants.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print