Srinagar,: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday said that Lashkar-i-Toiba militant Salim Parray was killed in brief shootout in Harwan area of Srinagar.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted, “Srinagar police neutralised dreaded militant of militant outfit LeT Salim Parray,”.

While as per police search operation was still going on in the area when this report was being prepared.

