Three militant killed, cop injured in two gunfights in south Kashmir: Police

Anantnag:Police said that three unidentified militants were killed and a policeman injured in two ongoing gunfights between militants and government forces in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in South Kashmir.

The gunfights are going on in Nowgam, Dooru of Anantnag district and Mirhama village of Kulgam district.

The Dooru gunfight was the first one to ensue, at around 7:40 PM Wednesday evening. A senior police official from the area said that a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in Nowgam area following inputs regarding the presence of militants.

“The militants opened fire at the security forces while the cordon was being laid down. A police man was injured in the initial firing,” the police official said.

He said that the cop was evacuated to the hospital immediately, while firing from militants was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

“Lights have been installed in the area and the cordon has been tightened. The gunfight might prolong owing to darkness,” the official said.

Later in the evening, at about 9:30 PM, police said that another gunfight erupted in Mirhama village of Kulgam district.

“One unidentified militant has been killed. The operation is going on,” a police official said, adding that the forces suspected more militants were holed up in the area.

It said that two more militants were killed. However, the identity of the slain was yet to be ascertained.

Barring these two gunfights, 19 militants have been killed in December so far.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print