Soldier Injured In Dooru Anantnag Gunfight Dies, 2 Of His Colleagues, Policeman Under Treatment: Officials

Srinagar: A soldier who was injured along with two colleagues and a policeman in a gunfight with militants in Dooru Anantnag succumbed to the injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Thursday. The encounter, which started last night, also saw killing of three militants of Jash-e-Mohammad, according to police.

“One of the soldiers injured in the Dooru gunfight has succumbed to the injures,” a senior police officer said.

“Two other army soldiers and one policeman injured who are under treatment,” he added.

In all, six JeM militants were killed in two overnight gunfights in south Kashmir. While three were militants were killed in Dooru Anantnag, as many others were neutralized in a brief gunfight at Mirhama Kulgam, according to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. He also confirmed the death of the soldier and injuries to two other army men besides police constable.

Regarding Mirhama operation, a police spokesman in a statement here said that Police alongwith Army’s (9RR) and CRPF (18Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation.

He said that the house where the militants were trapped was cordoned and initially civilians were evacuated to the safer areas and an opportunity for surrender was given to the trapped militants. However, he claimed that the militants denied it and opened indiscriminate fire upon the cordon party which was retaliated, leading to gunfight.

The killed militants have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar of Tral, Uzair Ahmad of Mirhama and one Foreign (Pakistani) militant Shahidalias Shahzaid who was listed among top most wanted list of militants in J&K, he said.

“Incriminating material including 02 AK47 and one M4 rifles along with Ammunition were recovered from the encounter site,” he said.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print