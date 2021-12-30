NC rejects SIT report, iterates demand for time-bound judicial probe

Srinagar: National Conference on Wednesday expressed dismay over the report submitted by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police, giving a clean chit to the security forces that carried out Hyderpora Operation, saying the report fails to satisfy the legitimate concerns of victim families and the general public.

Demanding an independent investigation into the matter, party NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the self-trial by police in the form of SIT stands rejected by the victim families. “Therefore an independent judicial probe, headed by a sitting judge is necessary to clear the air on versions put forward by the police and the one put forth by victim families,” he said.

“The report’s impartiality is under question as conflicting reports have earlier come from police as well. To clear the confusion, it is therefore imperative for the authorities to order an independent probe into the matter. We are aware of the fact that police in J&K has to perform a difficult and delicate task but that does not give them latitude to undermine truth, standard operational procedures and due deference to basic human rights,” Dar said adding that the party demands an impartial and independent probe so that the real circumstances leading to the killings are brought to public view. “I on behalf of my party reiterate our demand for an impartial judicial probe into the operation. Such an impartial probe will allay fears of different quarters including the victim’s family towards the police and the law enforcement machinery,” he said.

“It seems the SIT report did not give any objective picture of this shocking incident. There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the armed forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a cover-up story, Therefore nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts,” he said.

