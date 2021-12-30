Hyderpora shootout: Police SIT ask political leaders to avoid ‘speculative statements’

Say probe still underway, warns of penal action

Srinagar: The Police Special Investigation Team on Wednesday said the investigations into the Hyderpora encounter are still underway.

The police SIT shared the preliminary findings of the probe wherein it ruled out government forces were involved in any wrongdoings. It said that two locals killed including Amir Magray, Dr Mudasir Gul were linked with slain Pakistani militant. The third local Altaf Bhat who owned the building was used as a human shield by the militant and was killed in crossfire, police said.

But the family and political parties dubbed the police claim and rejected the probe findings.

“The SIT came across with several posts on media from some political leaders and family members wherein they have casted doubts upon the evidences obtained by SIT so far,” police said in a statement, adding, “These people have tried to call it “Concocted Cover up Story”, “Ornamental Probe”, “Clean Chit to Killers”, “Fairy Tale of Police” etc.”

It advised all those persons, who have any knowledge about the incident to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merits.

“All such persons making statements should have approached the enquiry officer with genuine evidence they have, for corroboration or contradiction of the facts surfaced in the case,” it said.

According to police, speculative statements from the political leaders have a tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society.

“This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law,” it said.

