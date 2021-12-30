A fig leaf to legitimise violence: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference has termed the findings of the Police SIT on Hyderpora killings as a “fig leaf to legitimise violence by the state”.
It said in a statement, the probe is just one of the thousands of probes of last three decades which revealed nothing apart from justifying murder.
“There are no surprises in the probe, the results are as predicted. No change in comma or a full stop and a reiteration and replication of thousands of probes held in the past. We don’t even have a modicum of belief that the government will actually have the moral courage to own a wrong and apologize for the same”, the PC spokesperson said in a statement.
