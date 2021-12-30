Minus 4.0°C In Srinagar As Mercury Drops Further In J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Barring Gulmarg, the temperature across Kashmir Valley dropped on Thursday with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.0°C.

A meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a drop of 1.7°C than the previous night and was below minus 1.9°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at the world famous resort of Gulmarg at minus 9.6°C against minus 10.4°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 4.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.9°C against minus 6.6°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 0.4°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a rise temperature by 9 notches from the precious night, recording a low of 5.9°C which is minus 1.5°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 16.0°C against last night’s minus 14.7°C while automatic Kargil station recorded a minimum of minus 14.2°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 21.9°C, the official said. The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in next two days. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print